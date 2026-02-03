ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,798,514 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 1,438,820 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,951,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,951,162 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 2,358.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 146.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 200.0% during the third quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

PSQ stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,217,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,919,776. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index. ProShares Short QQQ will not directly sell short the equity securities of issuers contained in the NASDAQ-100 Index.

