abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 722,690 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 920,362 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,218 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PALL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 389.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after acquiring an additional 100,097 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,005 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 95,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $6,540,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PALL stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average of $129.70. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $197.41.

About abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s sponsor is ETF Securities USA LLC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of ETF Securities Ltd.

