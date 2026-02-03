Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27, FiscalAI reports. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.150-2.350 EPS.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $11.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,739,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.21 and a 200 day moving average of $228.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 292.02 and a beta of 1.51. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $181.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lumentum from $220.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.96, for a total value of $212,865.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,077 shares in the company, valued at $24,621,139.92. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $1,751,904.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,776.48. This trade represents a 42.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,612 shares of company stock worth $7,317,398. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

