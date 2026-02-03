Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 1.43%.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 1.0%

ADM opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 83.27%.

Key Archer Daniels Midland News

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Archer Daniels Midland this week:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $54.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 313.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

