SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146.20 and last traded at GBX 145.40, with a volume of 36173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SigmaRoc from GBX 120 to GBX 130 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Panmure Gordon boosted their price target on SigmaRoc from GBX 198 to GBX 216 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SigmaRoc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.

The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.14.

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

