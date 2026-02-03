Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Receives $93.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.5833.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $98.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $2,000,608.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,212.93. This represents a 41.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $2,606,919.14. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 39,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,554.18. This trade represents a 48.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 120,606 shares of company stock worth $9,047,218. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WH. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,130,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,449,000 after buying an additional 261,530 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,465,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,507 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 352.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,212,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,755,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 764,312 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,657,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,427,000 after purchasing an additional 140,978 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.69. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $69.21 and a twelve month high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

