Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price target on Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, October 27th.

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA and margins remained strong, with the company reporting $190.1M of adjusted EBITDA and healthy net margin/ROE metrics that support cash generation and shareholder returns. Read More.

Adjusted EBITDA and margins remained strong, with the company reporting $190.1M of adjusted EBITDA and healthy net margin/ROE metrics that support cash generation and shareholder returns. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized continued strength in heavy materials (non-residential/industrial-related products), which helped offset weakness elsewhere and suggests segment-level resiliency. Read More.

Management emphasized continued strength in heavy materials (non-residential/industrial-related products), which helped offset weakness elsewhere and suggests segment-level resiliency. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was essentially flat year-over-year ($556.0M) and missed consensus by a small amount, implying demand was mixed rather than broadly collapsing. Read More.

Revenue was essentially flat year-over-year ($556.0M) and missed consensus by a small amount, implying demand was mixed rather than broadly collapsing. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The company posted its investor slide deck and call transcripts, providing detail on segment performance and cost trends for investors who want to model forward earnings/EBITDA sensitivity. Read More.

The company posted its investor slide deck and call transcripts, providing detail on segment performance and cost trends for investors who want to model forward earnings/EBITDA sensitivity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $3.22 missed the consensus of $3.32 and fell from $3.59 a year earlier — the miss and YoY decline pressured the stock as it suggests near-term margin/demand headwinds. Read More.

Reported EPS of $3.22 missed the consensus of $3.32 and fell from $3.59 a year earlier — the miss and YoY decline pressured the stock as it suggests near-term margin/demand headwinds. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management called out residential weakness as a material drag on results, a demand softening that could weigh on near-term volumes if it persists. Read More.

Insider Activity

Here are the key news stories impacting Eagle Materials this week:

In related news, Director David E. Rush purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.08 per share, with a total value of $208,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,317.84. The trade was a 31.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 130.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of EXP opened at $203.89 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $262.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $555.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.41 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company’s primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

