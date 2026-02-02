Rogers (NYSE:ROG) & TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) Financial Comparison

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rogers and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rogers -8.35% 2.92% 2.45% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rogers and TNR Technical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rogers $830.10 million 2.11 $26.10 million ($3.63) -26.85 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rogers has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rogers and TNR Technical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rogers 1 1 2 0 2.25 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Rogers presently has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.78%. Given Rogers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rogers is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Rogers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rogers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rogers beats TNR Technical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure. This segment sells its products under the curamik, ROLINX, RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, CLTE Series, TMM, AD Series, DiClad, CuClad Series, Kappa, COOLSPAN, TC Series, IsoClad, MAGTREX, IM, 2929 Bondply, SpeedWave Prepreg, RO4400/RO4400T, and Radix names. The EMS segment provides engineered material solutions, including polyurethane and silicone materials used in cushioning, gasketing, sealing, and vibration management applications; customized silicones used in flex heater and semiconductor thermal applications; and polytetrafluoroethylene and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene materials used in wire and cable protection, electrical insulation, conduction and shielding, hose and belt protection, vibration management, cushioning, gasketing and sealing, and venting applications. This segment sells its products under the PORON, BISCO, DeWAL, ARLON, eSorba, XRD, Silicone Engineering, and R/bak names. The Other segment provides elastomer components; and elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks for applications in the general industrial and automotive markets under the ENDUR and NITROPHYL names. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

