Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Short Interest Update

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 157,548 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 115,672 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,577 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inventiva by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Inventiva by 28,881.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,643,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 2,634,580 shares in the last quarter. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Inventiva stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.16. 519,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,614. Inventiva has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81.
Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva’s scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.
The company’s lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.
