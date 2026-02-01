Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 610,659 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 31st total of 444,245 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 398,124 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 398,124 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. BLVD Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,679,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 206,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,479,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 5.0%

NYSEARCA LIT traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.95. 824,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,886. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Index and in depositary receipts based on the securities in the Index.

