PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Up 35.9% in January

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 455,955 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 335,540 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 375,667 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Price Performance

PCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 290,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,040. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $13.84.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth $58,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE: PCN) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to maximize current income while preserving capital and, secondarily, achieving long-term growth of capital. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund provides investors with actively managed exposure to global fixed-income markets through a pooled vehicle structure that can trade at premiums or discounts to net asset value.

The fund pursues its income objective by investing primarily in U.S.

