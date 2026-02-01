Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $75.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 5,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $358,415.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,449.57. The trade was a 13.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 929.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

HWC opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $71.20.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 24.05%.The company had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.69%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is a regional financial services company headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi. The firm was established in April 2019 through the merger of Hancock Holding Company and Whitney Holding Corporation, each of which traced its roots to the late 19th century. This combination created one of the largest bank holding companies in the Gulf South region, with a network of branches serving both urban and rural communities.

The company’s core business activities include commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

