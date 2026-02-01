Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) PT at C$12.96

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CEU shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$12.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.

TSE:CEU opened at C$14.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$5.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.81.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$623.22 million for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, insider Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 5,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,872,857 shares in the company, valued at C$20,470,327.01. This represents a 0.27% increase in their position. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.09 per share, with a total value of C$495,723.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 825,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,160,129.29. This represents a 5.72% increase in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,245 shares of company stock valued at $600,232. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CES is a leading provider of technically advanced consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and finally through to the pipeline and midstream market. CES’ business model is relatively asset light and requires limited re-investment capital to grow. As a result, CES has been able to capitalize on the growing market demand for drilling fluids and production and specialty chemicals in North America while generating free cash flow.

