Liminatus Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIMN) Short Interest Update

Liminatus Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 68,096 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 115,893 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,133 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's stock are short sold.
Liminatus Pharma Stock Down 6.8%
LIMN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 76,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,103. Liminatus Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.
Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Liminatus Pharma
Liminatus Pharma, Inc is a pre-clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies. The company was founded on November 1, 2020 and is headquartered in La Palma, CA.
