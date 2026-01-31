Liminatus Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIMN) Short Interest Update

Liminatus Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 68,096 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 115,893 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,133 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,133 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Liminatus Pharma Stock Down 6.8%

LIMN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 76,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,103. Liminatus Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06.

Get Liminatus Pharma alerts:

Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Liminatus Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Liminatus Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liminatus Pharma presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liminatus Pharma

About Liminatus Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Liminatus Pharma, Inc is a pre-clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies. The company was founded on November 1, 2020 and is headquartered in La Palma, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liminatus Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminatus Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.