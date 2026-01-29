Analyzing Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) & Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) and Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kuehne & Nagel International and Royal Mail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuehne & Nagel International 4.01% 40.03% 8.48% Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kuehne & Nagel International and Royal Mail”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuehne & Nagel International $28.18 billion 0.98 $1.34 billion $2.01 22.79 Royal Mail $15.94 billion 0.24 $67.88 million N/A N/A

Kuehne & Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Mail.

Risk & Volatility

Kuehne & Nagel International has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Mail has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kuehne & Nagel International and Royal Mail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuehne & Nagel International 2 3 1 0 1.83 Royal Mail 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Kuehne & Nagel International beats Royal Mail on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuehne & Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions. The company also provides time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and air charter services, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services. In addition, it offers spare parts logistics, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. Further, the company provides supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech and semicon, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

About Royal Mail

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, it provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, the company engages in property holdings and facilities management activities. It serves consumers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Royal Mail plc and changed its name to International Distributions Services plc in October 2022. International Distributions Services plc was founded in 1516 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

