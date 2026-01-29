FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as high as $9.00. FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 475 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $540.79 million during the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co A/S is a Denmark?based engineering group founded in 1882 by Frederik Læssøe Smidth. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and installation of equipment and services for the global cement and mining industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, FLSmidth has built a reputation for supplying end?to?end solutions that support both greenfield and brownfield projects worldwide.

FLSmidth’s core offerings include crushing, grinding, separation and pyro?processing equipment, as well as material handling systems and pumps.

