Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 43,798 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 486.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.82. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

