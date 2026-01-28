Elastos Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $965.49 Thousand (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00000889 BTC on major exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $18.45 million and $965.49 thousand worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elastos has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.



About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 26,190,147 coins and its circulating supply is 23,066,838 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.net. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is blog.elastos.net.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

