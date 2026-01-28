Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 22,398 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $12,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 2,375 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $399,380.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,421.76. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $179.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.20 and its 200-day moving average is $175.21. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $623.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.79 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.90%.Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

