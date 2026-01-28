OneAscent Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWA LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 4.4% in the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Bank grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 103,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 81,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace
In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Key GE Aerospace News
- Positive Sentiment: GE completed the first ground tests of a narrowbody hybrid?electric engine system with NASA support, demonstrating core functions and hitting or exceeding test targets—this advances a potential low?emissions product pathway and supports longer?term TAM expansion for engines and propulsion systems. NASA, GE Test Hybrid Engine for Next Decade of Flight
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $335 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying meaningful upside and lending momentum to buy?side conviction. Analyst support can lift short?term flows and sentiment. JPMorgan adjusts price target on GE Aerospace to $335
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage (Aviation Week/FlightGlobal) provides technical confirmation that GE’s ground tests demonstrated the hybrid?electric prototype’s core functions and exceeded expected targets—important validation but still early-stage from a commercialization and revenue perspective. GE Exceeds Targets In Hybrid?Electric Passport Ground Tests
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional technical reporting (FlightGlobal) underscores test progress but highlights remaining development milestones—useful for long?term investors but not an immediate revenue driver. GE says ground tests demonstrated hybrid?electric prototype’s core functions
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader industry and market reports (e.g., aircraft sensors market) and trending coverage (Zacks) are increasing attention on GE but don’t change fundamentals immediately—these items can influence investor interest and thematic positioning. Aircraft Sensors Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035
- Negative Sentiment: Counterbalancing headlines and analyst commentary flag valuation and external risks (including tariff/geo?political uncertainty); Seeking Alpha highlights pros and cons for investors and cautions on fair value and macro/regulatory risk that could cap near?term upside. GE Aerospace: The Pros And Cons Of Investing In The Stock Right Now
GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.8%
NYSE:GE opened at $297.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $313.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $332.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.35.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
