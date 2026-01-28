OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 1,970 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,902,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AppLovin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,844,000 after purchasing an additional 133,402 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $951,541,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $1,456,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Needham upgraded APP to Buy with a $700 price target, citing an expected e?commerce growth inflection in 2026; that upgrade has supported upside momentum.

Analyst interest and high price targets (consensus near ~$700+) continue to underpin the stock despite recent volatility, keeping buy-side focus on long-term upside.

Short?term price reaction to the Needham upgrade was amplified in trading commentary — several outlets noted an intraday pop after the upgrade, reinforcing upside momentum.

Comparisons to other AI/automation names (e.g., UiPath) by some analysts highlight differing risk/reward profiles — useful context for investors assessing APP versus peers but not an immediate catalyst.

A reported change in short?interest data for January appears internally inconsistent (zeros/NaN) and currently offers no clear signal on positioning or squeeze risk.

A reported change in short?interest data for January appears internally inconsistent (zeros/NaN) and currently offers no clear signal on positioning or squeeze risk. Negative Sentiment: CapitalWatch released a detailed short?seller report alleging AppLovin facilitated illicit activity; while APP has strongly denied the claims and demanded a retraction, the report triggered renewed selling pressure and reputational risk. CNBC: CapitalWatch Report

CapitalWatch released a detailed short?seller report alleging AppLovin facilitated illicit activity; while APP has strongly denied the claims and demanded a retraction, the report triggered renewed selling pressure and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz announced an investigation into AppLovin shareholder claims, signaling potential class?action litigation risk that can prolong volatility and increase legal uncertainty. GlobeNewsWire: Pomerantz Investigation

Pomerantz announced an investigation into AppLovin shareholder claims, signaling potential class?action litigation risk that can prolong volatility and increase legal uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Previous reporting that the SEC has looked into AppLovin’s data practices remains a background risk; any regulatory developments would be material and could amplify negative moves. MarketBeat: SEC Probe Coverage

APP opened at $543.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. AppLovin Corporation has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 4,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $2,024,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,998,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,976,630. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 340,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,062,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $771.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $706.45.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

