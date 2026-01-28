Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.40% of Cardinal Health worth $150,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 107.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 51,416 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 821,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,978,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 85,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 72,525 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,930,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,402,000 after purchasing an additional 309,335 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $221.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.07.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.07. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.72 and a 12 month high of $215.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 84.37% and a net margin of 0.68%.The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

