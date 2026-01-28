Federated Hermes Inc. Has $232.70 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,649,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280,090 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of Kimco Realty worth $232,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $13,358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 71.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $1,100,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 66.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company had revenue of $535.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 125.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.50 price objective on Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.