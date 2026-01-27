Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.8770, with a volume of 97914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRESY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $889.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $230.87 million during the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.98%.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6293 per share. This represents a yield of 531.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 21.3% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 395,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 69,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

Featured Articles

