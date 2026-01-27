Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 45,851,102 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 30,206,027 shares.The stock last traded at $14.2440 and had previously closed at $10.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Redwire from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Redwire from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Redwire Trading Up 28.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.44.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 70.32%.The company had revenue of $103.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redwire news, CAO Chris Edmunds acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 107,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,627.86. This trade represents a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,656,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $133,021,738.33. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,541,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,798,569.03. This represents a 17.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 56,065 shares of company stock valued at $330,047 and have sold 23,953,093 shares valued at $252,001,857. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Redwire by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Redwire by 1,725.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Capelight Capital Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

