Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.7619.

A number of research firms recently commented on GH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on Guardant Health and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.27.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Darya Chudova sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $567,122.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,528.48. The trade was a 43.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terilyn J. Monroe sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $977,865.39. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,749.10. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 445,123 shares of company stock valued at $46,600,702 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

