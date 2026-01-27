Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.22 Million Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. $FDP

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 390.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fresh Del Monte Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,839.15. This trade represents a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ghazaleh Mohammad Abu sold 28,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $1,097,198.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,962,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,648,646.08. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock worth $1,361,045. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 1.2%

FDP stock opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. The company offers a wide range of products including bananas, pineapples, melons, grapes and avocados, along with value-added items such as fruit salads, vegetable trays and snack packs under the Del Monte® brand.

Founded in 1989 as a spin-off from Del Monte, Fresh Del Monte has developed a global supply chain that spans production farms, ripening facilities and packaging centers across Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

