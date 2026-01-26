Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 20.5% – Here’s What Happened

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 784,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 295,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.06.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. in September 2016. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

