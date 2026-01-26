Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $30.80. Approximately 19,130,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 34,108,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.19.

The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

