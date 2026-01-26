Tpg Gp A, Llc Sells 250,000 Shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 250,000 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,494,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798,480. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sionna Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:SION traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.60. 148,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 1st. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

About Sionna Therapeutics

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

