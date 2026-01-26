Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Zumiez stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.86. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $239.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Guy Matthew Harkless sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $72,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,385 shares in the company, valued at $419,898.15. The trade was a 14.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $207,932.79. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,480.71. The trade was a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,113 shares of company stock worth $1,346,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 422.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is a specialty retailer offering apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods targeted at the action-sports lifestyle market. With a focus on skateboarding, snowboarding, BMX and streetwear, the company stocks a mix of leading third-party brands—such as Vans, Nike SB, DC Shoes and The North Face—alongside proprietary private-label merchandise. In addition to traditional fashion items, Zumiez stores carry hardware and equipment tailored to board sports, supporting both amateur and enthusiast consumers.

Originally founded in 1978 in Seattle, Washington, by Tom Campion, Gary Haakenson and Steve Brosvik, Zumiez opened its first branded retail location in 1988.

