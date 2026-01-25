MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 7,691 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.36. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.18 and a 1-year high of $120.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3711 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.