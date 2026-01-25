SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 33,733 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 24,742 shares.The stock last traded at $158.2250 and had previously closed at $160.49.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.68. The company has a market capitalization of $547.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,425,000 after purchasing an additional 91,907 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,578,000. Presper Financial Architects LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,069,000. 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index consists of companies active in the United States capital markets that are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), or another the United States national securities exchange (NASDAQ)/ National Market System (NMS).

