Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 9,636 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 93.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $373,965.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,529.27. This represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,822,473.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 2,989,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,535,540.75. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $67.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

