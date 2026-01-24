Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Up 45.5% – Still a Buy?

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 45.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,451,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 478% from the average session volume of 251,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Positive Sentiment: Momentum and coverage: multiple AmericanBankingNews items highlighted the stock’s intraday strength, which can attract short-term buyers and momentum traders and amplify the run. Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Up 41.2% – What’s Next?

Momentum and coverage: multiple AmericanBankingNews items highlighted the stock’s intraday strength, which can attract short-term buyers and momentum traders and amplify the run. Neutral Sentiment: No company press release or fundamental update is cited in these articles — the coverage appears to be reporting market action rather than new operational or financial developments. That suggests the move may be driven by trading flow, headlines and low float dynamics rather than a change in fundamentals. Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Up 45.5% – Here’s Why

No company press release or fundamental update is cited in these articles — the coverage appears to be reporting market action rather than new operational or financial developments. That suggests the move may be driven by trading flow, headlines and low float dynamics rather than a change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: High risk of reversal and volatility: GR is a small-cap, thinly traded junior with limited liquidity and weak liquidity ratios (market cap roughly C$10M, low current ratio). Technical and speculative spikes are common and can unwind quickly; investors should be aware of elevated beta and slender fundamentals. Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Up 45.5% – What’s Next?

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland. It holds interests in Glenelg Vanadium, Kagoot Brook Cobalt, MacDougal Road, Keymet, Mascarene, Mount Raymond, and Porcupine properties located in New Brunswick; Pilley's Island and South Quarry properties located in Newfoundland; and Mitchell Brook property located in Nova Scotia.

