Smog (SMOG) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Smog (SMOG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Smog has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $29.52 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smog token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smog has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,410.68 or 1.00025858 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,252.97 or 0.99849421 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Smog’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official website is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.00660626 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smog directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smog should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smog using one of the exchanges listed above.

