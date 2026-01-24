Komodo Price Hits $0.0254 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $182.83 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.11 or 0.00415689 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00011220 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000695 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,192,027 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

