Vest Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Vest Financial LLC lowered its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,473 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Hub Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Hub Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Yeager sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $1,397,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,999.20. The trade was a 15.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Yablon purchased 4,566 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,671.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,381.94. The trade was a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $48.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

