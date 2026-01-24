LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $43.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

LiveRamp stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.12. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $199.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after buying an additional 606,389 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,269,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,746,000 after purchasing an additional 459,094 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 313,868 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 473,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 298,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 343,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 269,719 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company’s core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp’s platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

