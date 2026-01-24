Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 4,648 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.03 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 117.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

Key Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong leasing — Prologis reported Q4 results with revenue above expectations and management highlighted robust warehouse leasing, supporting near-term cash flow and rent-roll momentum.

Positive Sentiment: Record lease signings in 2025 — Management said lease activity hit record levels last year, which underpins rent growth prospects and occupancy stability going into 2026.

Positive Sentiment: U.S. warehouse market expected to tighten through 2026 — Prologis forecasts tighter fundamentals, a tailwind for future rent growth and valuations of logistics assets.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising forecasts and price targets — Multiple firms (Argus, Truist, Wells Fargo and others) increased price targets or ratings after results, reflecting improved outlook for leasing and earnings. These upgrades help support investor sentiment.

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS roughly in line with estimates — EPS met consensus while revenue beat; that combination leaves valuation moves tied to forward guidance and leasing trends rather than an EPS surprise.

Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted a durable growth pipeline — Management emphasized development and power/data center pipeline, important for long-term growth but subject to execution and capex cycles.

Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst signals — Evercore ISI raised its target modestly but kept an "in-line" rating (target below some newer marks), which implies limited upside from current levels and introduces some analyst divergence.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

