Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Shares Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Motors to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Mitsubishi Motors Stock Up 4.3%

About Mitsubishi Motors

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) is a Japan-based automotive manufacturer specializing in the design, development, production and sale of a wide range of vehicles. Its product lineup includes passenger cars, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The company operates research and development centers, manufacturing plants and assembly facilities across Asia, Europe, Oceania and North America.

The origins of Mitsubishi Motors trace back to the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which was established in the early 20th century.

