Vest Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 106.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.7% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently -404.44%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MCHP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

