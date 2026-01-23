Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target Raised to GBX 205

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 175 to GBX 205 in a report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CAML has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Central Asia Metals to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 220 to GBX 200 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Asia Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 195.

CAML stock opened at GBX 210 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.89. The company has a market cap of £361.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.12. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 134.46 and a twelve month high of GBX 213.50.

In related news, insider Gavin Ferrar acquired 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 per share, for a total transaction of £20,017.02. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia. It is an established low-cost, diversified base-metals producer, with capacity to generate annual copper production of up to 14,000 tonnes, zinc production of up to 21,000 tonnes and lead production of up to 29,000 tonnes.

CAML was incorporated in the United Kingdom and raised $60 million at IPO in September 2010, which was used to build the Kounrad recovery plant in central Kazakhstan.

