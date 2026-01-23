RMG Wealth Management LLC Has $25.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

RMG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of RMG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RMG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $25,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 49,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

