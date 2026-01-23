Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 to GBX 240 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 247 to GBX 264 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gulf Keystone Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 252.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Up 5.9%

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

LON:GKP opened at GBX 182.10 on Friday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 143.15 and a 12 month high of GBX 226.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £394.80 million, a PE ratio of -479.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.22.

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.