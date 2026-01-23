Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 109,110 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,110 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $66,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,185,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,769,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,140 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 111,272,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,971,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $3,528,361,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,154,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,289,984,000 after buying an additional 2,517,906 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 1.2%

CMCSA opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.74 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Get Our Latest Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.