McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,603 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $68,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $306.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.72. The company has a market cap of $217.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $280.65 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.88.

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $795,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,760. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,142 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,169. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

