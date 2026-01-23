Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $564,000 Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 749,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 108,951 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 109,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 78,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 67,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

CGSD opened at $26.04 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years. CGSD was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.