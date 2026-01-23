Head-To-Head Review: Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) versus Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) and Turbo Energy (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Turbo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -106.50% 19.34% 3.38% Turbo Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sunrun and Turbo Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 1 9 13 0 2.52 Turbo Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sunrun currently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Turbo Energy.

91.7% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and Turbo Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.04 billion 2.14 -$2.85 billion ($11.18) -1.68 Turbo Energy $9.98 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Turbo Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun.

Summary

Sunrun beats Turbo Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, S.A. designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy. It is also involved in the acquisition, distribution, and sale of electrical and electronic materials for the development of renewable energy projects, such as solar panels, inverters, chargers, regulators, batteries, and structures. The company sells its products to installers and distributors for residential consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Valencia, Spain. Turbo Energy, S.A. is a subsidiary of Umbrella Solar Investment, S.A.

