BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BrightView from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BrightView from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. CJS Securities raised shares of BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

NYSE BV opened at $13.61 on Friday. BrightView has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 340.25 and a beta of 1.28.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). BrightView had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $702.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $441,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 142,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,129.96. This trade represents a 19.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Cornog bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $128,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,200. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BrightView by 68.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,357,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 552,727 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 53.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 8.8% in the second quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,808,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 364.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of BrightView by 31.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,326,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 317,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Inc (NYSE:BV) is a leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, offering a comprehensive suite of outdoor asset management solutions. The company’s core business activities include landscape maintenance, development and enhancement services tailored to a wide array of clients such as corporate campuses, healthcare facilities, multi-family residential properties, retail centers and municipalities.

BrightView’s service portfolio covers routine grounds maintenance, landscape construction and design-build, irrigation system installation and management, tree care, seasonal color programs and snow and ice management.

